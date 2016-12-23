(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Once a pilot, always a pilot

    Once a pilot, always a pilot

    Photo By Senior Airman Ariel Partlow | Capt. Steven Parsons, 47th Student Squadron assistant director of operations and Jerry...... read more read more

    LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2016

    Story by Senior Airman Ariel Partlow 

    47th Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    Laughlin’s student squadron received a visit from Jerry Yellin, author and retired U.S. Army Air Corps Captain, Dec. 13, 2016.
    By invitation, Yellin was the guest speaker for Specialized Undergraduate Pilot Training class 17-03, received an orientation flight and spoke during an all call while here.
    "It was a pleasure speaking with a man as dedicated to military aviation history as Jerry Yellin," said Capt. Scott Molleson, 47th Operations Support Squadron assistant director of operations. "[Yellin’s] presentation of hope for those affected by the casualties of war was moving to say the least."
    The class invited Yellin back after his visit in October where he mentored members of the 47th Operations Group by sharing his story and promoting resiliency.
    “After meeting him in October and hearing his story, our class was truly inspired,” 1st Lt. Ujaval Patel, SUPT class 17-03 graduate. “He embodied the spirit we had through pilot training and he encouraged us to never give up on hope. From someone who had given so much to our country, his resiliency only enforced our faith in his message. That is what we wanted in our graduation speaker.”
    There was nothing here Yellin hadn’t already seen before, but that didn’t take away the glisten from his eyes as he was brought back into the world of flying with an orientation ride in a T-6A Texan II.
    The Florida-based speaker served as a fighter pilot in World War II from 1941 to 1945, flying the Curtiss P-40 Warhawk, the Republic P-47 Thunderbolt and the P-51 Mustang during combat missions in the Pacific.
    Yellin participated in the first land-based fighter mission over Japan April 7, 1945, and flew the final combat mission of World War II on the day the war ended.
    During that mission, Yellin lost his wingman in combat – he was the last man killed in a combat mission of the war.
    Fast-forward 73 years, Yellin was right back where it started: at a pilot training base.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.23.2016
    Date Posted: 12.23.2016 15:10
    Story ID: 218637
    Location: LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, TX, US
    Web Views: 24
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Once a pilot, always a pilot, by SrA Ariel Partlow, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Luke Air Force Base
    Fighter Pilot
    World War II veteran
    Laughlin Air Force Base
    T-6A Texan II
    Jerry Yellin
    47th Flying Training Wing
    47th Operations Support Squadron
    47th Student Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT