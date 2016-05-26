APAA hosts Asian American, Pacific Islander heritage luau

NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, Nev. — May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage month, and this year’s theme is “Walk Together, Embrace Differences, Build Legacies.”



To celebrate, the Asian Pacific American Association of Nellis, Creech and the Nevada Training and Test Range hosted a luau May 20 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada.



The Luau celebrated the culture, traditions and history of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the United States with food and entertainment associated with their culture.



The Luau included modern hip-hop dancing, fire knife dancing, hula and Tahitian dances, as well as a Haka. Other performances included local Asian Pacific Islander dance groups from the Las Vegas area such as Taiko Drummers, Prodigy dance crew and Sue’s Dance Company.



“The planning and preparation for the luau started in March and continued throughout May,” said Senior Airman Mitch (last name withheld due to operational security concerns), the unit deployment manager of the 432nd Maintenance Group, Creech AFB, Nevada. “By April, the event coordinators held weekly meetings with the board members, committee point of contacts and volunteers. Altogether, APAA spent a minimum of 25 hours on meetings, to ensure the luau was successful.



“With plates of delicious food, fun entertainment surrounded by all the fine decoration and inviting atmosphere, all the committee leads with the help of all the volunteers did an amazing job putting this event together to celebrate Asian Pacific American Heritage Month,” continued Mitch. “No doubt, APAA represented as the welcoming family that we strive to be.”



Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month, previously known as Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, was introduced in June of 1977 by Representative Frank Horton of New York and Norman Mineta of California to proclaim the first ten days of May as Asian Pacific Heritage Week. A similar bill was introduced in the senate a month later by Daniel Inouye and Spark Matsunaga.



“I think it is important to celebrate the Asian American and Pacific Islander culture because it is important to learn and know about the other cultures and traditions that help make up America,” said Sandra Regis, 561st Joint Tactics Squadron technical editor. “America is a melting pot of people, cultures, and traditions. To know is to respect the diversity in America, which makes us a great nation.”



The month of May was chosen to commemorate the immigration of the first Japanese to come to the United States on May 7, 1843, and to mark the anniversary of the completion of the transcontinental railroad on May 10, 1869. In 1990, George H.W. Bush signed a bill passed by Congress to extend Asian-American Heritage Week to a month.



“The Asian American and Pacific Islander celebration is important because we recognize diversity in not only in our military but throughout the nation,” said Tech Sgt. Richard (last name withheld due to operational security concerns), the APAA president and NCO in charge of vehicle management, 799th Air Base Squadron, Creech AFB. “We recognize the challenges faced by Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders and celebrate their great and significant contribution to our society.”



While the luau was filled with exciting entertainment and delicious food, it also served as a way to celebrate and highlight the importance of diversity within the military.



“I have been involved in special emphasis programs for most of my civil service career. Not only do I volunteer for the Asian American and Pacific Islander group, but I have volunteered for Women’s History, Holocaust Remembrance, and Black History committees,” said Regis. “Acknowledging these different groups in the program is very important, especially on a military installation. Many people of mixed ethnicities have immigrated to America and many have joined the armed forces and helped make a difference.”



In addition to the luau, there were several other events held throughout the month, such as “Lei Day” at the Base Exchange on May 1; 5K run and food demonstration at the Base Chapel on May 6; presentation for at the Nellis Youth Center on May 13.



“All of these events, especially the Luau, were a great success because of the active members of the APAA of Nellis, Creech, and the NTTR, and the organizations alumni who also contributed,” said Richard. “Lastly, these events were successful because of the base leadership that supported their Airmen to lead and get involved.”

