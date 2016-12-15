IW Instructors Recognized for Training Excellence

Photo By Carla McCarthy | 161215-N-PU674-116 PENSACOLA, Fla. (Dec. 15, 2016) Center for Information Warfare...... read more read more Photo By Carla McCarthy | 161215-N-PU674-116 PENSACOLA, Fla. (Dec. 15, 2016) Center for Information Warfare Training Command (CIWT) finalists for Naval Education and Training Command’s Sailor of the Year and Instructor of the Year awards pose for a group photo with CIWT leadership. CIWT's finalists included Petty Officer 1st Class Kayshonda London (fourth from right) of CIWT Detachment Fort Gordon, Georgia for Sailor of the Year and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Dane Beichter (fifth from right) of Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Virginia Beach for Officer Instructor of the Year. Petty Officer 1st Class Scott Searcy (fifth from left) of IWTC Corry Station was selected as mid-grade Instructor of the Year. (U.S. Navy photo by Carla M. McCarthy/Released) see less | View Image Page

PENSACOLA, Fla. - Three Sailors from the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) domain were among those recognized by Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) during the 2016 Sailor and Instructors of the Year ceremony, Dec. 15.



Petty Officer 1st Class Scott G. Searcy was selected as the Mid-grade Instructor of the Year (IOY). Petty Officer 1st Class Kayshonda London was a finalist for Sailor of the Year (SOY), and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Dane A. Beichter was the runner-up finalist for Officer Instructor of the Year (IOY).



The NETC Sailor of the Year and IOY programs recognize Sailors throughout the NETC domain who exhibit sustained superior performance, leadership, mentorship, knowledge and teaching of military history and heritage, self-improvement, command and community involvement and exemplary military bearing among other attributes. Each Sailor was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal.



Rear Adm. Mike White, NETC commander, praised the SOY, four IOYs and the finalists for their roles in shaping the Navy's future force and for their contributions to the training and education mission at a ceremony in the National Naval Aviation Museum at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida.



"You have stood out amongst your peers and been selected as top military instructors in the Navy," said White. "You are leaders not only in our domain but throughout the Navy."



Searcy is assigned to Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Corry Station, Pensacola, Florida. Throughout the year, Searcy served as an instructor for the AN/SLQ-32(V)6 Maintenance course, providing more than 1,700 hours of advanced technical instruction on the integrated shipboard combat system that delivers a full suite of electronic warfare capabilities.



"When I was a student I remember the influence that my instructors had on my life and career," said Searcy. "I enjoy my job and wanted to give the knowledge gained from experience from the fleet."



Following instructor duty, Searcy expects to apply what he has learned as he progresses through his career.



"From this tour I am going to the fleet as a well-rounded Sailor," said Searcy. "Being at sea is a hard life, and from it you learn how to do your job and do it well. Instructor duty lets you put the rest of the pieces together to make you a Sailor the Navy is looking for."



Searcy also serves as IWTC Corry Station's assistant anti-terrorism officer. He coordinated a base-wide active shooter exercise for 2,254 staff and students and conducted anti-terrorism training for 1,922 personnel.



London is assigned to CIWT Detachment Fort Gordon, Georgia, as an instructor, course supervisor, and curriculum developer for the Satellite Communications Operator course.



"I wanted to go to a training command to give back to the Navy," said London, who has served in the Navy for 10 years as an information warfare Sailor, specializing in information technology. "As a young Sailor, one of my best experiences was when I was in "A" school."



"A" schools are the Navy's apprentice-level training after recruit training and prepares Sailors for their initial service.



"My instructor impacted my life in such a positive way, and I wanted to do the same," said London. "I take pride in knowing that the Sailors I teach and mentor will go to the fleet and share that same knowledge with others."



This year, she led a team of 12 instructors to deliver 7,312 hours of technical instruction to 121 Army and Navy students. In addition to her instructor duties, London also acts as a member of the detachment's command assessment team, the assistant command fitness leader, information assurance network officer, and the command sexual assault prevention and response coordinator.



Beichter is assigned to Information Warfare Training Command, Virginia Beach, Virginia. He serves as the course curriculum model manager for the Surface Electronic Warfare Officer (EWO) course. He invested more than 790 hours into the modernization effort for the EWO course, developing content for seven modules and 26 lessons for the 80-hour course.



"Instructors must serve as positive role models for young officers and Sailors to emulate," said Beichter. "Often, the instructor is the first impression of the Navy that students receive upon graduating from their initial entry training whether that is from recruit training or a commissioning source."



Over the past year, he led 33 instructors at sites throughout the CIWT domain and delivered 200 hours of instruction to 159 students across five courses. He provided basic cryptology and leadership training to more than 70 IW community new accession officers attending the Information Warfare Basic course and Division Officer Leadership course.



"I try to instill my passion for our job into my students and instill pride in them because their jobs are critically important," said Beichter.



Center for Information Warfare Training delivers trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services, enabling optimal performance of information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations.



