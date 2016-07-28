31 SFS defender finds strength in faith

Eight years ago in an abandoned building in Oklahoma City, Okla., a tall, cross-eyed, frizzy-haired teenager, sings joyfully to her mother and five brothers.



In hindsight, she didn’t understand how her mother’s mental illness would change her life, causing her to find something stronger than herself to stay positive.



“For years my family and I lived in poverty,” said Senior Airman Destiny Nubine, 31st Security Forces Squadron entry controller. “Sometimes we lived without electricity, hot water or food, and sometimes in a car or an abandoned building.”



When she was 14 years old, Nubine and her brothers were removed from their mother’s care and placed into the foster system.



“Even though she struggled with her own problems, it was my mother’s lessons about prayer and Jesus Christ that built the foundation of my faith to get me through,” said Nubine.



It was common for her mother to wake her up at 3 a.m. on school days to pray. Once in foster care, Nubine continued praying alone.



“There were moments I cried because I was bullied in school and I was separated from my family. More than anything, I wanted to be with my brothers,” said Nubine. “It was a very difficult time for me, but it turned out to be a blessing because I found a new family to show me God’s love.”



Nubine was introduced to Andy and Tiffany Riech, just 12 and 16 years older than her respectively, who she now considers as her parents. She said they took her in with love and acceptance, and helped her find resiliency through spirituality.



“They always listened to gospel and Christian music, and my dad played the guitar while I sang with him,” she added. “I worshiped with them and sang at church too. It was a wonderful environment to be around and was the best experience to have.”



As Nubine entered high school, she held to her new family and spiritual anchors. After corrective eye surgery, she felt renewed motivation and a passion for success. She pursued her love of singing, involved herself with church, choir and school talent shows, and always made sure she talked to everyone she could.



“The bullying stopped, teachers who weren’t mine knew me, and when people would ask me how I was doing, I would always reply, ‘I’m blessed,’” said Nubine. “That saying spread throughout school and just stuck. Even if someone didn’t know my name they would say, ‘She’s the one who is blessed.’”



While she continued to develop spiritually and navigate high-school life, Nubine realized she needed to focus on her future.



“I knew I had the love and support from God, my parents and friends, but I always remembered where I grew up and never wanted that again,” said Nubine. “In my junior year I joined the Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps to prepare me for the military so I could support myself.”



After graduating from Choctaw High School, she joined the military. Nubine enlisted because she wanted to be independent and the Air Force could help her financially, but she soon found the Air Force meant much more to her.



“Jesus came to serve people and show us how to serve others,” said Nubine. “I want to do something bigger than myself. I came to serve, not be served.”



Nubine found she could be a positive influence to people she interacts with at the gate when checking identification cards and make others feel just as blessed.



“If you wake up, have food to eat, are healthy and in your right mind, you’re blessed,” she added. “I meet a lot of people who aren’t happy, and I just try to show them love.”



According to Nubine, love and forgiveness brings peace, and we can all be peace makers who positively affect those around us. Because of her positivity, people have even requested her to be on gate duty just so they can talk with her.



“One lady sent me a long message telling me everything she had been going through and how after talking with me, she felt uplifted,” said Nubine. “I just try to be the best person I can be, if that helps, then I’ve had a great day.”



No matter how busy her week is, Nubine tries to make time for church and bible study to help develop her and others’ faith.



“It’s difficult sometimes with shift changes at work, but I always have time to meditate and pray,” said Nubine. “My faith grows as I connect with others, because it becomes more of who I am than what I do.”



Nubine plans to continue to influence others when she leaves Aviano Air Base, Italy, for Edwards Air Force Base, Calif. When her enlistment is up, she plans on separating from the Air Force to focus on college and a music career.



“Music is how I can show my love for God and get his message out there to others,” she added. “I was shown God’s love through my parents as a teenager, and now it’s time for his love to shine through me as well.”



Nubine said leaving the military after her next assignment has not been an easy decision, but is a necessary one.



“I know where God brought me from, how I have grown and know where he intends to take me,” she said. “For now, I’ll continue to follow the scripture from Jeremiah 29:11, ‘For I know the plans I have for you, said the lord. Plans to prosper you and not harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.’”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.28.2016 Date Posted: 12.22.2016 06:17 Story ID: 218497 Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Hometown: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 31 SFS defender finds strength in faith, by SrA Cary Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.