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    Building Bridges Through Logistics: JGSDF Students Engage With 836th Transportation Battalion at Yokohama North Dock

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    Building Bridges Through Logistics: JGSDF Students Engage With 836th Transportation Battalion at Yokohama North Dock

    JAPAN

    08.05.2026

    Photo by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Students from the newly reorganized Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Logistics Support School received a mission briefing from Maj. Rommel Verano, executive officer of the 836th Transportation Battalion, during an annual bilateral session at Yokohama North Dock.

    The exchange deepened professional knowledge and strengthened grassroots ties between the two forces.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2026
    Date Posted: 08.06.2026 01:39
    Photo ID: 9853347
    VIRIN: 260806-A-MS361-6686
    Resolution: 1753x987
    Size: 581.37 KB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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