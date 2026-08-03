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    FIRST DEPLOYMENT STORIES: The Volunteer Spirit

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    FIRST DEPLOYMENT STORIES: The Volunteer Spirit

    SAIPAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    08.05.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Since August 2022, Sarah L. Rhoton has worked for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Honolulu district as a project engineer, administrating contracting officer and contracting officer representative. She currently lives in the Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI)—2,000 miles from both Hawaii and Australia—building all the family housing on Kwajalein Atoll, the southernmost and largest island in the RMI. Her role in the Recovery Field Office is tracking personnel movements, organizing hails and farewells and other administrative work as part of the Planning Team for the Super Typhoon Sinlaku Recovery effort. Rhoton flew with Sean O’Donnell, action officer for the Critical Infrastructure Team for the Super Typhoon Sinlaku Recovery mission, along with the Grid Power and Critical Infrastructure teams to Tinian, an island in the Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas Islands, to assist in an assessment and provide recommendations for the Northern Marianans College Tinian Center. (U.S. Army photo courtesy of Sarah L. Rhoton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 20:51
    Photo ID: 9853059
    VIRIN: 260806-A-A1410-1000
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.26 MB
    Location: SAIPAN, MP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    #CNMI
    #DisasterRecovery
    #USACE
    #USACEPOD
    #SuperTyphoonSinlaku

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