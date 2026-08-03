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    NUWC Division, Keyport receives NAVSEA qualification for metal additive manufacturing

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    NUWC Division, Keyport receives NAVSEA qualification for metal additive manufacturing

    KEYPORT, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Keyport

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport has become the first Warfare Center to receive official approval from Naval Sea Systems Command for a metal powder bed fusion additive manufacturing procedure. (U.S. Navy Photo/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 16:16
    Photo ID: 9852553
    VIRIN: 260805-N-VX206-1001
    Resolution: 350x296
    Size: 41.46 KB
    Location: KEYPORT, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    keyport; additive manufacturing

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