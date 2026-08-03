Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport has become the first Warfare Center to receive official approval from Naval Sea Systems Command for a metal powder bed fusion additive manufacturing procedure. (U.S. Navy Photo/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 16:16
|Photo ID:
|9852553
|VIRIN:
|260805-N-VX206-1001
|Resolution:
|350x296
|Size:
|41.46 KB
|Location:
|KEYPORT, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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NUWC Division, Keyport receives NAVSEA qualification for metal additive manufacturing
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