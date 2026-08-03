Lieutenant Colonel Matthew Reinstein, Commander, Holston Army Ammunition Plant

Date Taken: 08.03.2026 Date Posted: 08.05.2026 14:25 Photo ID: 9852363 VIRIN: 260803-A-YZ466-1316 Resolution: 2400x3000 Size: 1.11 MB Location: US

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