Lieutenant Colonel Matthew Reinstein, Commander, Holston Army Ammunition Plant
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 14:25
|Photo ID:
|9852363
|VIRIN:
|260803-A-YZ466-1316
|Resolution:
|2400x3000
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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