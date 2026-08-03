Representatives from various Fort Drum directorates and organizations inform attendees about upcoming events and activities during the monthly Community Information Exchange on Aug. 5 inside The Peak. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 11:30
|Photo ID:
|9851808
|VIRIN:
|260805-A-XX986-1020
|Resolution:
|1000x1445
|Size:
|697.53 KB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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Fort Drum Community Information Exchange keeps people informed on the latest
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