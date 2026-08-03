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    Fort Drum Community Information Exchange keeps people informed on the latest

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    Fort Drum Community Information Exchange keeps people informed on the latest

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2026

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Representatives from various Fort Drum directorates and organizations inform attendees about upcoming events and activities during the monthly Community Information Exchange on Aug. 5 inside The Peak. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 11:30
    Photo ID: 9851808
    VIRIN: 260805-A-XX986-1020
    Resolution: 1000x1445
    Size: 697.53 KB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fort Drum Community Information Exchange keeps people informed on the latest, by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort Drum, 10th Mountain Division, CIE, IMCOM, AMC

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