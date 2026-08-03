U.S. SEAC hosts Netherlands SEA

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Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman (SEAC) David L. Isom, left, hosts Netherlands Armed Forces Senior Enlisted Advisor Cees Bielander during a visit at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, July 13, 2026. During the meeting, the leaders discussed noncommissioned officer development and future military engagement while reaffirming enduring U.S. and European commitments. (DoW photo by U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Marc Cuenca) This photo was altered for security purposes by blurring out identification badges.