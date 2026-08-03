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    U.S. SEAC hosts Netherlands SEA

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    U.S. SEAC hosts Netherlands SEA

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Marc Cuenca 

    Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff   

    Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman (SEAC) David L. Isom, left, hosts Netherlands Armed Forces Senior Enlisted Advisor Cees Bielander during a visit at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, July 13, 2026. During the meeting, the leaders discussed noncommissioned officer development and future military engagement while reaffirming enduring U.S. and European commitments. (DoW photo by U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Marc Cuenca) This photo was altered for security purposes by blurring out identification badges.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 10:08
    Photo ID: 9851381
    VIRIN: 260610-N-HC646-1001
    Resolution: 4416x2944
    Size: 2.38 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. SEAC hosts Netherlands SEA, by PO1 Marc Cuenca, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Joint Force
    SEAC
    SEA
    Netherlands
    David Isom

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