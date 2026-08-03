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    VCJCS Gen. Christopher J. Mahoney meeting with the CJCS Jordanian Armed Forces, Gen. Yousef Hnaity

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    VCJCS Gen. Christopher J. Mahoney meeting with the CJCS Jordanian Armed Forces, Gen. Yousef Hnaity

    UNITED STATES

    07.22.2026

    Photo by Matin Kordnavahsi 

    Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff   

    Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Christopher J. Mahoney met with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Jordanian Armed Forces, General Yousef Hnaity, at the Pentagon on 22 July 2026. During their engagement, the leaders discussed pressing regional security developments and joint efforts to counter malign regional actors.

    The United States and Jordan share a strategic defense partnership spanning more than seven decades, grounded in Jordan’s status as a Major Non-NATO Ally and its essential role in promoting regional stability and peace. This close military cooperation enhances joint deterrence and combats violent extremism. The Joint Force remains committed to deepening operational cooperation and interoperability with the Jordanian Armed Forces in support of shared security objectives.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 10:02
    Photo ID: 9851379
    VIRIN: 260722-D-QY934-1001
    Resolution: 8378x5585
    Size: 14.83 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, VCJCS Gen. Christopher J. Mahoney meeting with the CJCS Jordanian Armed Forces, Gen. Yousef Hnaity, by Matin Kordnavahsi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    VCJCS
    VCJCS13
    VCJCS 13
    VCJCS Gen. Christopher Mahoney
    Major General Yousef Al-Hnaity
    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Jordanian Armed Forces

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