VCJCS Gen. Christopher J. Mahoney meeting with the CJCS Jordanian Armed Forces, Gen. Yousef Hnaity

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Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Christopher J. Mahoney met with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Jordanian Armed Forces, General Yousef Hnaity, at the Pentagon on 22 July 2026. During their engagement, the leaders discussed pressing regional security developments and joint efforts to counter malign regional actors.



The United States and Jordan share a strategic defense partnership spanning more than seven decades, grounded in Jordan’s status as a Major Non-NATO Ally and its essential role in promoting regional stability and peace. This close military cooperation enhances joint deterrence and combats violent extremism. The Joint Force remains committed to deepening operational cooperation and interoperability with the Jordanian Armed Forces in support of shared security objectives.