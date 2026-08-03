Building Bridges through Medicine: U.S. and Libyan Military Teams Strengthen Ties

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TUNIS, Tunisia — Military representatives from Landstuhl Regional Medical Center (LRMC), U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM), and Special Operations Command Africa (SOCAFRICA) pose for a group photo with leaders from the Libyan Armed Forces' Directorate of Medical Services during a military medical subject matter expert exchange held in Tunis July 28-30, 2026. Leading the U.S. contingent was U.S. Army Col. (Dr.) Claude Burnett, Director of Global Health Engagements for Landstuhl Regional Medical Center. The strategic engagement, which also included representatives from the U.S. Embassy, focused on enhancing medical collaboration and sharing critical healthcare capabilities. (Courtesy Photo)