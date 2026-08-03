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    Building Bridges through Medicine: U.S. and Libyan Military Teams Strengthen Ties

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    Building Bridges through Medicine: U.S. and Libyan Military Teams Strengthen Ties

    GERMANY

    07.28.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe

    TUNIS, Tunisia — Military representatives from Landstuhl Regional Medical Center (LRMC), U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM), and Special Operations Command Africa (SOCAFRICA) pose for a group photo with leaders from the Libyan Armed Forces' Directorate of Medical Services during a military medical subject matter expert exchange held in Tunis July 28-30, 2026. Leading the U.S. contingent was U.S. Army Col. (Dr.) Claude Burnett, Director of Global Health Engagements for Landstuhl Regional Medical Center. The strategic engagement, which also included representatives from the U.S. Embassy, focused on enhancing medical collaboration and sharing critical healthcare capabilities. (Courtesy Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 06:35
    Photo ID: 9850933
    VIRIN: 260729-A-YV790-8133
    Resolution: 3785x2367
    Size: 2.7 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

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