(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka and American Red Cross Conclude Successful Summer 'VolunTEEN' Program

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka and American Red Cross Conclude Successful Summer 'VolunTEEN' Program

    JAPAN

    07.30.2026

    Photo by AI HAZAMA 

    U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 31, 2026) – Capt. Joshua Miller, commanding officer of U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Yokosuka and director of U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Yokosuka, and American Red Cross staff pose for a group photo with the summer VolunTEEN participants at USNH Yokosuka. Twenty-six military-affiliated teens completed the six-week program, which provides hands-on professional development and gives participants insight into military healthcare by allowing them to shadow providers in 12 different hospital departments. (U.S. Navy photo by Ai Hazama, USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 01:27
    Photo ID: 9850668
    VIRIN: 260731-N-SK815-1028
    Resolution: 7631x4454
    Size: 13.59 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka and American Red Cross Conclude Successful Summer 'VolunTEEN' Program, by AI HAZAMA, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka and American Red Cross Conclude Successful Summer 'VolunTEEN' Program

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    American Red Cross
    Navy Medicine
    USNH Yokosuka
    Youth Programs
    Military Healthcare
    VolunTEEN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery