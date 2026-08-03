U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka and American Red Cross Conclude Successful Summer 'VolunTEEN' Program

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YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 31, 2026) – Capt. Joshua Miller, commanding officer of U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Yokosuka and director of U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Yokosuka, and American Red Cross staff pose for a group photo with the summer VolunTEEN participants at USNH Yokosuka. Twenty-six military-affiliated teens completed the six-week program, which provides hands-on professional development and gives participants insight into military healthcare by allowing them to shadow providers in 12 different hospital departments. (U.S. Navy photo by Ai Hazama, USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs)