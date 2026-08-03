Camp Zama Welcomes Thousands to Installation For Annual Bon Odori Festival

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Camp Zama opened its gates to thousands of Japanese visitors Aug. 1 for the installation’s annual Bon Odori Friendship Festival. More than 15,000 people attended the event and enjoyed a day of food, festivities and Bon dancing.



#BonOdori #GoodNeighbors #ArmyTeam #ArmyFamily #MakeADifference #BeAllYouCanBe