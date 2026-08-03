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    Camp Zama Welcomes Thousands to Installation For Annual Bon Odori Festival

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    Camp Zama Welcomes Thousands to Installation For Annual Bon Odori Festival

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.02.2026

    Photo by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Camp Zama opened its gates to thousands of Japanese visitors Aug. 1 for the installation’s annual Bon Odori Friendship Festival. More than 15,000 people attended the event and enjoyed a day of food, festivities and Bon dancing.

    #BonOdori #GoodNeighbors #ArmyTeam #ArmyFamily #MakeADifference #BeAllYouCanBe

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 19:10
    Photo ID: 9850398
    VIRIN: 260801-A-AB123-1001
    Resolution: 1264x714
    Size: 334.42 KB
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Camp Zama Welcomes Thousands to Installation For Annual Bon Odori Festival, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    U.S. Army Japan
    Bon Odori Festival
    Bon Dance Festival
    IMCOM Pacific
    U.S. Army Garrison-Miami
    Camp Zama

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