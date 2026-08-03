Camp Zama opened its gates to thousands of Japanese visitors Aug. 1 for the installation’s annual Bon Odori Friendship Festival. More than 15,000 people attended the event and enjoyed a day of food, festivities and Bon dancing.
#BonOdori #GoodNeighbors #ArmyTeam #ArmyFamily #MakeADifference #BeAllYouCanBe
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 19:10
|Photo ID:
|9850398
|VIRIN:
|260801-A-AB123-1001
|Resolution:
|1264x714
|Size:
|334.42 KB
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Zama Welcomes Thousands to Installation For Annual Bon Odori Festival, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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