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    U.S. Navy evaluates new digital health system aboard USS Essex to modernize at-sea care

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    U.S. Navy evaluates new digital health system aboard USS Essex to modernize at-sea care

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2026

    Photo by Arsenio R. Cortez Jr. 

    Naval Medical Forces Pacific

    ABOARD USS ESSEX — Lt. Harley Sheffield, Naval Medical Forces Pacific chief nursing informatics officer and the Joint Operational Medicine Information Systems (JOMIS) Clinical Data Provider (CDP) assessment action officer (left), and HMCS William Meyers, USS Essex (LHD 2) medical department lead chief petty officer, work together during an assessment of the JOMIS CDP aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Essex. The evaluation, which ran from May 18 – 28, 2026, is part of a broader Department of War initiative to deploy modern, interoperable electronic health records to operational forces and ensure warfighter readiness. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 18:02
    Photo ID: 9850296
    VIRIN: 260518-O-PU282-3951
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 3.38 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Navy evaluates new digital health system aboard USS Essex to modernize at-sea care, by Arsenio R. Cortez Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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