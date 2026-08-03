U.S. Navy evaluates new digital health system aboard USS Essex to modernize at-sea care

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ABOARD USS ESSEX — Lt. Harley Sheffield, Naval Medical Forces Pacific chief nursing informatics officer and the Joint Operational Medicine Information Systems (JOMIS) Clinical Data Provider (CDP) assessment action officer (left), and HMCS William Meyers, USS Essex (LHD 2) medical department lead chief petty officer, work together during an assessment of the JOMIS CDP aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Essex. The evaluation, which ran from May 18 – 28, 2026, is part of a broader Department of War initiative to deploy modern, interoperable electronic health records to operational forces and ensure warfighter readiness. (Courtesy photo)