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    Reserve Citizen Airmen support financial readiness exercise

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    Reserve Citizen Airmen support financial readiness exercise

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Ivan Cosme 

    919th Special Operations Wing

    Senior Airman Richard Allotey, 434th Air Refueling Wing Financial Management specialist, receives assistance having a tourniquet applied during the battlefield casualty care portion of the Diamond Saber exercise July 14, 2026, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. Allotey, who is assigned to Grissom Air Reserve Base, Indiana, participated in the three-week exercise that emphasizes deployment readiness.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 18:15
    Photo ID: 9850289
    VIRIN: 260714-F-XK204-2315
    Resolution: 2048x1363
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Reserve Citizen Airmen support financial readiness exercise, by TSgt Ivan Cosme, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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