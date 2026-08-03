Reserve Citizen Airmen support financial readiness exercise

Senior Airman Richard Allotey, 434th Air Refueling Wing Financial Management specialist, receives assistance having a tourniquet applied during the battlefield casualty care portion of the Diamond Saber exercise July 14, 2026, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. Allotey, who is assigned to Grissom Air Reserve Base, Indiana, participated in the three-week exercise that emphasizes deployment readiness.
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 18:15
|Photo ID:
|9850289
|VIRIN:
|260714-F-XK204-2315
|Resolution:
|2048x1363
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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Financial Management specialists hone readiness skills at Diamond Saber exercise
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