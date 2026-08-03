Reserve Citizen Airmen support financial readiness exercise

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Senior Airman Richard Allotey, 434th Air Refueling Wing Financial Management specialist, receives assistance having a tourniquet applied during the battlefield casualty care portion of the Diamond Saber exercise July 14, 2026, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. Allotey, who is assigned to Grissom Air Reserve Base, Indiana, participated in the three-week exercise that emphasizes deployment readiness.