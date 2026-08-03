Contracting Forward: Where Tactical Success Starts with a Contract

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How does a contract on a desk in the rear translate to absolute victory on the front lines? In this episode, we sit down with Col. Greg Howard, the 408th Contracting Support Brigade commander, to demystify the critical, high-stakes world of operational contracting. From accelerating acquisition pipelines to securing public trust and maximizing taxpayer dollars, Col. Howard breaks down how strategic procurement acts as the ultimate force multiplier for the modern warfighter. Tune in to discover why tactical success always starts with a contract.



Run Time: 20 min



Listen now to learn: https://open.spotify.com/episode/10IrgYh3IiKay6lAg9gSt6?si=dJkMn_NiS0GZSm95B3c4-A



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