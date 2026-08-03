(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Contracting Forward: Where Tactical Success Starts with a Contract

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Contracting Forward: Where Tactical Success Starts with a Contract

    UNITED STATES

    08.04.2026

    Photo by Ryan Mattox 

    U.S. Army Contracting Command

    How does a contract on a desk in the rear translate to absolute victory on the front lines? In this episode, we sit down with Col. Greg Howard, the 408th Contracting Support Brigade commander, to demystify the critical, high-stakes world of operational contracting. From accelerating acquisition pipelines to securing public trust and maximizing taxpayer dollars, Col. Howard breaks down how strategic procurement acts as the ultimate force multiplier for the modern warfighter. Tune in to discover why tactical success always starts with a contract.

    Run Time: 20 min

    Listen now to learn: https://open.spotify.com/episode/10IrgYh3IiKay6lAg9gSt6?si=dJkMn_NiS0GZSm95B3c4-A

    How procurement speed directly impacts battlefield lethality.

    The balance between rapid-fielding and disciplined stewardship.

    Real-world insights on bridging the gap between industry innovation and tactical needs.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 15:33
    Photo ID: 9849777
    VIRIN: 260804-A-OR745-8044
    Resolution: 640x640
    Size: 705.24 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Contracting Forward: Where Tactical Success Starts with a Contract, by Ryan Mattox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Armycontractingcommand
    #armycontracting

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery