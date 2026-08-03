The helicopter always left the ship first. Burrows finally followed it.

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Bob Burrows, left, receives his 40-year Length-of-Service Award from U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Keith Hash, commander, Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, during a ceremony at China Lake, California, July 30, 2026. The award recognizes 40 years of federal service. Burrows served 20 plus years in the Navy, retiring as a chief petty officer, and joined the China Lake workforce in 2007, and he now leads the team behind a signals intelligence sensor that supports fleet users worldwide. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Smith)