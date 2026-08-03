Bob Burrows, left, receives his 40-year Length-of-Service Award from U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Keith Hash, commander, Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, during a ceremony at China Lake, California, July 30, 2026. The award recognizes 40 years of federal service. Burrows served 20 plus years in the Navy, retiring as a chief petty officer, and joined the China Lake workforce in 2007, and he now leads the team behind a signals intelligence sensor that supports fleet users worldwide. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Smith)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 15:26
|Photo ID:
|9849749
|VIRIN:
|260730-N-LR875-1749
|Resolution:
|4800x2700
|Size:
|4.84 MB
|Location:
|CHINA LAKE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Hometown:
|DURANGO, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The helicopter always left the ship first. Burrows finally followed it., by Ryan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The helicopter always left the ship first. Burrows finally followed it.
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