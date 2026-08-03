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    The helicopter always left the ship first. Burrows finally followed it.

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    The helicopter always left the ship first. Burrows finally followed it.

    CHINA LAKE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2026

    Photo by Ryan Smith 

    Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division

    Bob Burrows, left, receives his 40-year Length-of-Service Award from U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Keith Hash, commander, Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, during a ceremony at China Lake, California, July 30, 2026. The award recognizes 40 years of federal service. Burrows served 20 plus years in the Navy, retiring as a chief petty officer, and joined the China Lake workforce in 2007, and he now leads the team behind a signals intelligence sensor that supports fleet users worldwide. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 15:26
    Photo ID: 9849749
    VIRIN: 260730-N-LR875-1749
    Resolution: 4800x2700
    Size: 4.84 MB
    Location: CHINA LAKE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: DURANGO, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, The helicopter always left the ship first. Burrows finally followed it., by Ryan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NAWCWD
    NAWCWD China Lake

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