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    NMR&D Arrives at MHSRS 2026

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    NMR&amp;D Arrives at MHSRS 2026

    KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2026

    Photo by Sidney Hinds 

    Naval Medical Research Command

    KISSIMMEE, Fla. (Aug. 3, 2025) Staff with Naval Medical Research Command’s (NMRC) Translational & Clinical Research Department pose after receiving the 2026 Military Health System Research Symposium (MHSRS) Outstanding Research Accomplishment award. MHSRS is the DoD’s premier scientific meeting that focuses specifically on the unique medical needs of service members. This annual educational symposium brings together healthcare professionals, researchers, and DoD leaders for four days of critical learning, intensive idea sharing and relationship building. NMR&D, a global collective of eight commands conducts research in support of Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighter health, readiness and lethality, across a broad spectrum of activity from basic science in the laboratory to field studies in austere and remote areas of the world to investigations in operational environments. NMR&D studies infectious diseases, biological warfare detection and defense, combat casualty care, environmental health concerns, directed energy health effects, aerospace and undersea medicine, medical modeling, simulation, operational mission support, epidemiology and behavioral sciences. (U.S. Navy photo by Sidney Hinds/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 14:03
    Photo ID: 9849427
    VIRIN: 260803-N-KT630-9307
    Resolution: 4884x3572
    Size: 2.85 MB
    Location: KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NMR&D Arrives at MHSRS 2026, by Sidney Hinds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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