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    Eye on Innovation: Norfolk Naval Shipyard Leading the Charge for Computed Radiography and Digital Radiography for the Navy

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    Eye on Innovation: Norfolk Naval Shipyard Leading the Charge for Computed Radiography and Digital Radiography for the Navy

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2026

    Photo by Daniel DeAngelis 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Test Examiner Kelly Sawyer shows computed radiography (CR) technology in action at America's Shipyard. CR is a form of digital radiography testing that replaces traditional X-ray film imaging, where instead of using consumable film, it uses reusable photostimulable phosphor imaging plates or panels to capture images for evaluation and manipulation.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 13:59
    Photo ID: 9849414
    VIRIN: 260616-N-XX785-5761
    Resolution: 2908x1939
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Eye on Innovation: Norfolk Naval Shipyard Leading the Charge for Computed Radiography and Digital Radiography for the Navy, by Daniel DeAngelis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Eye on Innovation: Norfolk Naval Shipyard Leading the Charge for Computed Radiography and Digital Radiography for the Navy

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    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    computed radiography
    Eye on Innovation

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