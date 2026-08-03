Eye on Innovation: Norfolk Naval Shipyard Leading the Charge for Computed Radiography and Digital Radiography for the Navy

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Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Test Examiner Kelly Sawyer shows computed radiography (CR) technology in action at America's Shipyard. CR is a form of digital radiography testing that replaces traditional X-ray film imaging, where instead of using consumable film, it uses reusable photostimulable phosphor imaging plates or panels to capture images for evaluation and manipulation.