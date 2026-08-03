Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Test Examiner Kelly Sawyer shows computed radiography (CR) technology in action at America's Shipyard. CR is a form of digital radiography testing that replaces traditional X-ray film imaging, where instead of using consumable film, it uses reusable photostimulable phosphor imaging plates or panels to capture images for evaluation and manipulation.
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 13:59
|Photo ID:
|9849414
|VIRIN:
|260616-N-XX785-5761
|Resolution:
|2908x1939
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
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|0
This work, Eye on Innovation: Norfolk Naval Shipyard Leading the Charge for Computed Radiography and Digital Radiography for the Navy, by Daniel DeAngelis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Eye on Innovation: Norfolk Naval Shipyard Leading the Charge for Computed Radiography and Digital Radiography for the Navy
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