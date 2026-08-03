U.S. Army Soldiers Conduct Operations in the Middle East

A U.S. Army paratrooper conducts small arms training with the M4 carbine during a live-fire range in the Middle East. Such training helps soldiers improve weapons proficiency, accuracy, and weapons handling skills in a variety of conditions. (U.S. Army photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 13:51
|Photo ID:
|9849398
|VIRIN:
|260804-D-A0839-5104
|Resolution:
|6397x4267
|Size:
|4.25 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|5
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|0
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