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    Selfless Service: 39th ABW Airman Saves Driver's Life

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    Selfless Service: 39th ABW Airman Saves Driver's Life

    TURKEY

    07.29.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Victoria Nuzzi 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Darian Bogart, 39th Civil Engineering Squadron engineering apprentice, stands for a portrait at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, July 28, 2026. Bogart, while on leave, performed lifesaving tactical combat casualty care on an individual in a car accident, embodying readiness, professionalism and selfless service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Victoria Nuzzi)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 05:32
    Photo ID: 9848289
    VIRIN: 260729-F-YY907-8835
    Resolution: 5469x3639
    Size: 3.29 MB
    Location: TR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Selfless Service: 39th ABW Airman Saves Driver's Life, by SSgt Victoria Nuzzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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