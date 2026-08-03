Selfless Service: 39th ABW Airman Saves Driver's Life

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Darian Bogart, 39th Civil Engineering Squadron engineering apprentice, stands for a portrait at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, July 28, 2026. Bogart, while on leave, performed lifesaving tactical combat casualty care on an individual in a car accident, embodying readiness, professionalism and selfless service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Victoria Nuzzi)