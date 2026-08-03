U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Darian Bogart, 39th Civil Engineering Squadron engineering apprentice, stands for a portrait at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, July 28, 2026. Bogart, while on leave, performed lifesaving tactical combat casualty care on an individual in a car accident, embodying readiness, professionalism and selfless service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Victoria Nuzzi)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 05:32
|Photo ID:
|9848289
|VIRIN:
|260729-F-YY907-8835
|Resolution:
|5469x3639
|Size:
|3.29 MB
|Location:
|TR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Selfless Service: 39th ABW Airman Saves Driver's Life, by SSgt Victoria Nuzzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Selfless Service: 39th ABW Airman Saves Driver's Life
No keywords found.