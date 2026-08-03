Brian Quiroga, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District senior construction control representative, stands at the project site of a Communications Center at Osan Air Base, South Korea. Quiroga was named USACE Quality Professional of the Year for his technical leadership and dedication to team mentorship. (U.S. Army photo by Monique Freemon)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2026 21:08
|Photo ID:
|9848004
|VIRIN:
|260429-O-KY754-7901
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|8.52 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A Career built on quality: Brian Quiroga named USACE Quality Professional of the Year, by Chong Yun Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
A Career built on quality: Brian Quiroga named USACE Quality Professional of the Year
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