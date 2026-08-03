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    A Career built on quality: Brian Quiroga named USACE Quality Professional of the Year

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    A Career built on quality: Brian Quiroga named USACE Quality Professional of the Year

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.28.2026

    Photo by Chong Yun Kim 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Brian Quiroga, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District senior construction control representative, stands at the project site of a Communications Center at Osan Air Base, South Korea. Quiroga was named USACE Quality Professional of the Year for his technical leadership and dedication to team mentorship. (U.S. Army photo by Monique Freemon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2026
    Date Posted: 08.03.2026 21:08
    Photo ID: 9848004
    VIRIN: 260429-O-KY754-7901
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8.52 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, A Career built on quality: Brian Quiroga named USACE Quality Professional of the Year, by Chong Yun Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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