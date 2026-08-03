A Career built on quality: Brian Quiroga named USACE Quality Professional of the Year

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Brian Quiroga, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District senior construction control representative, stands at the project site of a Communications Center at Osan Air Base, South Korea. Quiroga was named USACE Quality Professional of the Year for his technical leadership and dedication to team mentorship. (U.S. Army photo by Monique Freemon)