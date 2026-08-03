NNSY's Shop 06 Wins May 2026 Safety Flag

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Maybe the F also stands for “focused on safety?” Congratulations to Code 900F’s Facilities and Equipment Maintenance Shop (Shop 06), winner of Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s May 2026 Safety Flag! This is already Shop 06’s second flag earned for the calendar year, and once again the shop had no injuries or lost workday cases for the month. Deputy Shipyard Commander Captain Brandon Johnson presented the flag and congratulated shop members July 30. At the recognition, certificates of appreciation were presented to Pat Johnson, David Jones and Sarah Pickford for their efforts in contributing to a safer workplace.