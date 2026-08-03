(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    NNSY's Shop 06 Wins May 2026 Safety Flag

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NNSY's Shop 06 Wins May 2026 Safety Flag

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2026

    Photo by Shelby West 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Maybe the F also stands for “focused on safety?” Congratulations to Code 900F’s Facilities and Equipment Maintenance Shop (Shop 06), winner of Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s May 2026 Safety Flag! This is already Shop 06’s second flag earned for the calendar year, and once again the shop had no injuries or lost workday cases for the month. Deputy Shipyard Commander Captain Brandon Johnson presented the flag and congratulated shop members July 30. At the recognition, certificates of appreciation were presented to Pat Johnson, David Jones and Sarah Pickford for their efforts in contributing to a safer workplace.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2026
    Date Posted: 08.03.2026 13:42
    Photo ID: 9846791
    VIRIN: 260730-N-YO710-1017
    Resolution: 6198x4132
    Size: 5.7 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NNSY's Shop 06 Wins May 2026 Safety Flag, by Shelby West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    Safety Flag

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery