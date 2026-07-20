Army JAG officer promotes financial readiness among servicemembers

LANDSTUHL, Germany — U.S. Army Lt. Col. Anthony Osborne, command judge advocate for Medical Readiness Command, Europe, addresses active-duty service members and civilian employees during a financial readiness presentation at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, July 29, 2026. Osborne urged the audience to take active control of their financial futures, underscoring senior military officials' stance that financial readiness is directly linked to overall mission readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Travis Jones)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2026 04:31
|Photo ID:
|9845806
|VIRIN:
|260729-A-YV790-4031
|Resolution:
|4258x2886
|Size:
|3.17 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|7
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Army JAG officer urges Servicemembers, Civilian employees to build 'true wealth'
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