Army JAG officer promotes financial readiness among servicemembers

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LANDSTUHL, Germany — U.S. Army Lt. Col. Anthony Osborne, command judge advocate for Medical Readiness Command, Europe, addresses active-duty service members and civilian employees during a financial readiness presentation at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, July 29, 2026. Osborne urged the audience to take active control of their financial futures, underscoring senior military officials' stance that financial readiness is directly linked to overall mission readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Travis Jones)