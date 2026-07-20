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    Army JAG officer promotes financial readiness among servicemembers

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    Army JAG officer promotes financial readiness among servicemembers

    GERMANY

    07.28.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe

    LANDSTUHL, Germany — U.S. Army Lt. Col. Anthony Osborne, command judge advocate for Medical Readiness Command, Europe, addresses active-duty service members and civilian employees during a financial readiness presentation at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, July 29, 2026. Osborne urged the audience to take active control of their financial futures, underscoring senior military officials' stance that financial readiness is directly linked to overall mission readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Travis Jones)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2026
    Date Posted: 08.03.2026 04:25
    Photo ID: 9845805
    VIRIN: 260729-A-YV790-8982
    Resolution: 4820x3062
    Size: 4.34 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

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