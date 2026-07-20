Coast Guard interdicts 9 aliens near San Diego

A Coast Guard Station San Diego 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew interdicts nine suspected aliens during a patrol in Mission Bay, California, Aug. 8, 2026. All nine aliens were identified, detained and transferred to U.S. Border Patrol Agents for further investigation. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Station San Diego)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2026 20:57
|Photo ID:
|9845448
|VIRIN:
|260201-G-G0211-1001
|Resolution:
|2048x1536
|Size:
|840.95 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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