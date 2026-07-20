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    Coast Guard interdicts 9 aliens near San Diego

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    Coast Guard interdicts 9 aliens near San Diego

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kenneth Wiese 

    U.S. Coast Guard Southwest

    A Coast Guard Station San Diego 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew interdicts nine suspected aliens during a patrol in Mission Bay, California, Aug. 8, 2026. All nine aliens were identified, detained and transferred to U.S. Border Patrol Agents for further investigation. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Station San Diego)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2026
    Date Posted: 08.02.2026 20:57
    Photo ID: 9845448
    VIRIN: 260201-G-G0211-1001
    Resolution: 2048x1536
    Size: 840.95 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    TAGS

    Border Security
    San Diego (City/Town/Village)
    San Diego
    USCG
    Border Security Operations

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