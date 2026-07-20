Katherine Bain poses for a photo with her family dog, Linus, a poodle mix. Bain recently left the Nevada Air National Guard to pursue veterinary school at Cornell University. Without her military service, Bain said she would not have been admitted to the Ivy League university.
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2026 18:30
|Photo ID:
|9845303
|VIRIN:
|260802-F-WV639-8324
|Resolution:
|1179x1564
|Size:
|497.14 KB
|Location:
|RENO, NEVADA, US
|Hometown:
|RENO, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nevada Air Guardsman’s military service ‘opened doors’ for Cornell veterinary school, by Capt. Emerson Marcus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Nevada Air Guardsman’s military service ‘opened doors’ for Cornell veterinary school
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