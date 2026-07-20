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    Nevada Air Guardsman’s military service ‘opened doors’ for Cornell veterinary school

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    Nevada Air Guardsman’s military service ‘opened doors’ for Cornell veterinary school

    RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2026

    Photo by Capt. Emerson Marcus 

    Nevada Joint Force Headquarters Public Affairs

    Katherine Bain poses for a photo with her family dog, Linus, a poodle mix. Bain recently left the Nevada Air National Guard to pursue veterinary school at Cornell University. Without her military service, Bain said she would not have been admitted to the Ivy League university.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2026
    Date Posted: 08.02.2026 18:30
    Photo ID: 9845303
    VIRIN: 260802-F-WV639-8324
    Resolution: 1179x1564
    Size: 497.14 KB
    Location: RENO, NEVADA, US
    Hometown: RENO, NEVADA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Nevada Air Guardsman’s military service ‘opened doors’ for Cornell veterinary school, by Capt. Emerson Marcus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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