Integrating the Fight: Dave Blaser Secures AFRC 2026 General Jumper Award

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David Blaser, 914th Communications Squadron, is presented the HQ Air Force Reserve Command 2026 General John P. Jumper Excellence in Warfighting Integration Award from Lt. Col. Zachary Marfell, 914 CS commander, July 31, 2026, at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, N.Y. Named in honor of the former Air Force Chief of Staff, this command-level award recognizes individuals who demonstrate sustained superior performance and make significant contributions to the integration of Air Force warfighting and operations support capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kevin Nichols)