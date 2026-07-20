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    Integrating the Fight: Dave Blaser Secures AFRC 2026 General Jumper Award

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    Integrating the Fight: Dave Blaser Secures AFRC 2026 General Jumper Award

    NIAGARA FALLS INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2026

    Photo by Kevin Nichols 

    914th Air Refueling Wing

    David Blaser, 914th Communications Squadron, is presented the HQ Air Force Reserve Command 2026 General John P. Jumper Excellence in Warfighting Integration Award from Lt. Col. Zachary Marfell, 914 CS commander, July 31, 2026, at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, N.Y. Named in honor of the former Air Force Chief of Staff, this command-level award recognizes individuals who demonstrate sustained superior performance and make significant contributions to the integration of Air Force warfighting and operations support capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kevin Nichols)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2026
    Date Posted: 08.02.2026 16:21
    Photo ID: 9845163
    VIRIN: 260731-F-GU829-1001
    Resolution: 4288x3216
    Size: 2.8 MB
    Location: NIAGARA FALLS INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Integrating the Fight: Dave Blaser Secures AFRC 2026 General Jumper Award, by Kevin Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    AIr Force Reserve
    Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station
    4th Air Force
    914th Air Refueling Wing
    Awards and Decs
    914th Communications Squadron

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