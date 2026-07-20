Promotion Cerememony for Lt. Col Lutz

Date Taken: 08.02.2026 Date Posted: 08.02.2026 17:02 Photo ID: 9845147 VIRIN: 260801-Z-AP720-1024 Resolution: 6622x4415 Size: 9.58 MB Location: TUCSON, ARIZONA, US

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