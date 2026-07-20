Promotion Cerememony for Lt. Col Lutz

Aug. 1st 2026 Maj. Eric Lutz of the 162nd Wing Arizona Air National Guard is promoted to the rank of Lieutennant Colonel. Morris Air National Guard Base, Tucson, Arizona
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2026 17:02
|Photo ID:
|9845147
|VIRIN:
|260801-Z-AP720-1024
|Resolution:
|6622x4415
|Size:
|9.58 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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