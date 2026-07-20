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    Promotion Cerememony for Lt. Col Lutz

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    Promotion Cerememony for Lt. Col Lutz

    TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Van Whatcott 

    162nd Wing

    Aug. 1st 2026 Maj. Eric Lutz of the 162nd Wing Arizona Air National Guard is promoted to the rank of Lieutennant Colonel. Morris Air National Guard Base, Tucson, Arizona

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2026
    Date Posted: 08.02.2026 17:02
    Photo ID: 9845147
    VIRIN: 260801-Z-AP720-1024
    Resolution: 6622x4415
    Size: 9.58 MB
    Location: TUCSON, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Promotion Cerememony for Lt. Col Lutz, by TSgt Van Whatcott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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