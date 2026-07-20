USS Chafee recognizes Wardog of the Week 24JUL26

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U.S. Navy Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) Fireman Tory Foxal, center, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chafee (DDG 90), receives the Wardog of the Week award from Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 2nd Class Kelvin Manosack, left, and Command Master Chief Petty Officer Kyle Fearno, right aboard the ship at Naval Base San Diego, July 24, 2026. GSMFN Foxal was recognized as USS Chafee’s Wardog of the Week for his outstanding technical expertise and dedication to maintaining critical engineering and propulsion systems, keeping the ship mission-ready. Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet ensures fleet commanders are equipped with personnel, materiel, and training required to project credible naval power at sea, ashore, at home, and abroad. (U.S. Navy photo by Machinist Mate First Class Keeny)