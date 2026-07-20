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    USS Chafee recognizes Wardog of the Week 24JUL26

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    USS Chafee recognizes Wardog of the Week 24JUL26

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2026

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Connor Feeny 

    USS CHAFEE (DDG 90)

    U.S. Navy Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) Fireman Tory Foxal, center, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chafee (DDG 90), receives the Wardog of the Week award from Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 2nd Class Kelvin Manosack, left, and Command Master Chief Petty Officer Kyle Fearno, right aboard the ship at Naval Base San Diego, July 24, 2026. GSMFN Foxal was recognized as USS Chafee’s Wardog of the Week for his outstanding technical expertise and dedication to maintaining critical engineering and propulsion systems, keeping the ship mission-ready. Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet ensures fleet commanders are equipped with personnel, materiel, and training required to project credible naval power at sea, ashore, at home, and abroad. (U.S. Navy photo by Machinist Mate First Class Keeny)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 15:48
    Photo ID: 9843372
    VIRIN: 260724-N-VD076-4102
    Resolution: 556x742
    Size: 141.3 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Chafee recognizes Wardog of the Week 24JUL26, by LTJG Connor Feeny, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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