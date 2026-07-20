The Armed Forces Wellness Center offers cutting-edge, personalized services to help you understand your body, optimize your performance, and confidently maintain a WHtR of less than 0.55.
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 14:21
|Photo ID:
|9843122
|VIRIN:
|260731-D-UH097-3604
|Resolution:
|960x1280
|Size:
|183.78 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ready for the Ratio: How the Armed Forces Wellness Center Helps Soldiers Master the Army’s New Body Composition Standard, by Debra Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ready for the Ratio: How the Armed Forces Wellness Center Helps Soldiers Master the Army’s New Body Composition Standard
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