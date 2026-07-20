Date Taken: 07.31.2026 Date Posted: 07.31.2026 14:21 Photo ID: 9843122 VIRIN: 260731-D-UH097-3604 Resolution: 960x1280 Size: 183.78 KB Location: US

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This work, Ready for the Ratio: How the Armed Forces Wellness Center Helps Soldiers Master the Army’s New Body Composition Standard, by Debra Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.