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    Ready for the Ratio: How the Armed Forces Wellness Center Helps Soldiers Master the Army’s New Body Composition Standard

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    Ready for the Ratio: How the Armed Forces Wellness Center Helps Soldiers Master the Army’s New Body Composition Standard

    UNITED STATES

    07.31.2026

    Photo by Debra Thompson 

    General Leonard Wood Community Hospital

    The Armed Forces Wellness Center offers cutting-edge, personalized services to help you understand your body, optimize your performance, and confidently maintain a WHtR of less than 0.55.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 14:21
    Photo ID: 9843122
    VIRIN: 260731-D-UH097-3604
    Resolution: 960x1280
    Size: 183.78 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Ready for the Ratio: How the Armed Forces Wellness Center Helps Soldiers Master the Army’s New Body Composition Standard, by Debra Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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