Ron Taylor, US Army veteran, IT specialist and Department of the Army (DA) civilian with the 597th Transportation Brigade, conducts federal Records Management instruction during a Leaders Time Training (LTT) event at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., July 31, 2026. The training focused on administrative readiness, legal compliance, and collaborative teamwork, highlighting the side-by-side training of the "Rapid Support" civilian-military team to protect and maintain information integrity.
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 12:32
|Photo ID:
|9842823
|VIRIN:
|260731-A-DQ632-7655
|Resolution:
|5032x3690
|Size:
|3.32 MB
|Location:
|FORT EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Hometown:
|HAMPTON-WILLIAMSBURG-NEWPORT NEWS AIRPORT, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Behind the Movement: "Rapid Support" Team Sharpens Information Integrity, by SSG Elizabeth Bryson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Behind the Movement: "Rapid Support" Team Sharpens Information Integrity
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