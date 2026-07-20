Behind the Movement: "Rapid Support" Team Sharpens Information Integrity

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Ron Taylor, US Army veteran, IT specialist and Department of the Army (DA) civilian with the 597th Transportation Brigade, conducts federal Records Management instruction during a Leaders Time Training (LTT) event at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., July 31, 2026. The training focused on administrative readiness, legal compliance, and collaborative teamwork, highlighting the side-by-side training of the "Rapid Support" civilian-military team to protect and maintain information integrity.