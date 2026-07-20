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    Behind the Movement: "Rapid Support" Team Sharpens Information Integrity

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    Behind the Movement: &quot;Rapid Support&quot; Team Sharpens Information Integrity

    FORT EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Bryson 

    U.S. Army Transportation Command

    Ron Taylor, US Army veteran, IT specialist and Department of the Army (DA) civilian with the 597th Transportation Brigade, conducts federal Records Management instruction during a Leaders Time Training (LTT) event at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., July 31, 2026. The training focused on administrative readiness, legal compliance, and collaborative teamwork, highlighting the side-by-side training of the "Rapid Support" civilian-military team to protect and maintain information integrity.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 12:32
    Photo ID: 9842823
    VIRIN: 260731-A-DQ632-7655
    Resolution: 5032x3690
    Size: 3.32 MB
    Location: FORT EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
    Hometown: HAMPTON-WILLIAMSBURG-NEWPORT NEWS AIRPORT, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Behind the Movement: "Rapid Support" Team Sharpens Information Integrity, by SSG Elizabeth Bryson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Records Administration
    Records Managment
    ARTRANS

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