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    U.S. Army Soldiers Conduct Operations in the Middle East

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    U.S. Army Soldiers Conduct Operations in the Middle East

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    07.31.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Central   

    A U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter lifts off from an airfield in the Middle East during scheduled flight operations. The Chinook is a heavy lift tandem-rotor aircraft designed to transport personnel, equipment, and supplies in a variety of environments. (U.S. Army photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 10:57
    Photo ID: 9842627
    VIRIN: 260731-D-A0839-7194
    Resolution: 6178x4116
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    TAGS

    Army Central
    4th Combat Aviation Brigade
    US Central Command (USCENTCOM)
    Arcent
    USARCENT
    CH-47 Chinook

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