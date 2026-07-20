A U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter lifts off from an airfield in the Middle East during scheduled flight operations. The Chinook is a heavy lift tandem-rotor aircraft designed to transport personnel, equipment, and supplies in a variety of environments. (U.S. Army photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 10:57
|Photo ID:
|9842627
|VIRIN:
|260731-D-A0839-7194
|Resolution:
|6178x4116
|Size:
|1.9 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Soldiers Conduct Operations in the Middle East, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.