Strategic Systems Programs Prepares Future Workforce that will Lead the Navy’s Strategic Deterrence Mission

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Four students from Virginia Tech (VT) University pose for a photo at Portfolio Acquisition Executive (PAE) Strategic Systems Programs (SSP) headquarters in Washington, D.C. on July 22, 2026. The Defense Civilian Training Corps program is a congressionally-mandated talent development program and is in its pilot year. It is designed to recruit, educate, and prepare exceptional undergraduate students for future civilian careers within the Department of War (DoW). The four VT students at PAE SSP shadowed across various, mission-critical branches, gaining invaluable experience of the Navy's strategic deterrence mission.



PAE SSP is responsible for sustaining the strategic weapon system on the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarines and supporting the integration of the D5LE weapon system on the new Columbia-class SSBNs. Looking to the future, PAE SSP is actively modernizing the sea-based leg of the nuclear triad through the development of the D5LE2 SWS and pioneering regional strike capabilities of the future through development of the nuclear-armed sea launched cruise missile and the non-nuclear hypersonic conventional prompt strike system.