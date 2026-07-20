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    Stephanie Szymanowski recognized for 25 years of federal service

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    Stephanie Szymanowski recognized for 25 years of federal service

    NAVAL AIR STATION JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2026

    Photo by Tyler Grimes 

    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville

    Christopher Pressler, Supply Management deputy director, presents Stephanie Szymanowski with her 25-year federal service certificate, recognizing a quarter-century of dedicated service July 28, 2026 at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 07:53
    Photo ID: 9842259
    VIRIN: 260728-N-N1901-1001
    Resolution: 2048x1536
    Size: 608.07 KB
    Location: NAVAL AIR STATION JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Stephanie Szymanowski recognized for 25 years of federal service, by Tyler Grimes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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