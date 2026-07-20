Stephanie Szymanowski recognized for 25 years of federal service

Date Taken: 07.28.2026 Date Posted: 07.31.2026 07:53 Photo ID: 9842259 VIRIN: 260728-N-N1901-1001 Resolution: 2048x1536 Size: 608.07 KB Location: NAVAL AIR STATION JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US

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