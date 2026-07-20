Christopher Pressler, Supply Management deputy director, presents Stephanie Szymanowski with her 25-year federal service certificate, recognizing a quarter-century of dedicated service July 28, 2026 at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 07:53
|Photo ID:
|9842259
|VIRIN:
|260728-N-N1901-1001
|Resolution:
|2048x1536
|Size:
|608.07 KB
|Location:
|NAVAL AIR STATION JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Stephanie Szymanowski recognized for 25 years of federal service, by Tyler Grimes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.