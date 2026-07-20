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A U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) Master Labor Agreement employee conducts welding operations on a forward-deployed U.S. Navy vessel during a maintenance availability in Yokosuka, Japan. Workers at SRF-JRMC successfully utilized a precision welding technique, known as heat-controlled welding, recently that saved an estimated 700 man-days of labor during a recent, complex shipboard overhaul. For over 75 years, SRF-JRMC has been the linchpin of U.S. naval operations in the Pacific region by providing intermediate and depot-level repair for the ships of the U.S. 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy Photo)