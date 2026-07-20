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    U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) Master Labor Agreement employee conducts welding operations

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    U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) Master Labor Agreement employee conducts welding operations

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.12.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility Japan RMC (SRF-JRMC)

    A U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) Master Labor Agreement employee conducts welding operations on a forward-deployed U.S. Navy vessel during a maintenance availability in Yokosuka, Japan. Workers at SRF-JRMC successfully utilized a precision welding technique, known as heat-controlled welding, recently that saved an estimated 700 man-days of labor during a recent, complex shipboard overhaul. For over 75 years, SRF-JRMC has been the linchpin of U.S. naval operations in the Pacific region by providing intermediate and depot-level repair for the ships of the U.S. 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2017
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 01:59
    Photo ID: 9841989
    VIRIN: 170513-N-N0664-1000
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 2.44 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    SRF-JRMC precision welding saves 700 man-days for forward-deployed Navy ship

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