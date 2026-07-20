A U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) Master Labor Agreement employee conducts welding operations on a forward-deployed U.S. Navy vessel during a maintenance availability in Yokosuka, Japan. Workers at SRF-JRMC successfully utilized a precision welding technique, known as heat-controlled welding, recently that saved an estimated 700 man-days of labor during a recent, complex shipboard overhaul. For over 75 years, SRF-JRMC has been the linchpin of U.S. naval operations in the Pacific region by providing intermediate and depot-level repair for the ships of the U.S. 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 01:59
|Photo ID:
|9841989
|VIRIN:
|170513-N-N0664-1000
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|2.44 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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SRF-JRMC precision welding saves 700 man-days for forward-deployed Navy ship
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