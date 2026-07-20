U.S., ROKAF engineers strengthen interoperability through joint aircraft arresting systems training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron and Republic of Korea Air Force engineers pose for a group photo during the first-ever joint aircraft arresting system interoperability training at Osan Air Base, ROK, July 27, 2026. This critical safety initiative will help modernize combined airfield runway environments, eliminating lethal obstructing hazards while preventing future mishaps and standardizing all ROKAF airfields across the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Mun)