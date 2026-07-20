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    U.S., ROKAF engineers strengthen interoperability through joint aircraft arresting systems training

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    U.S., ROKAF engineers strengthen interoperability through joint aircraft arresting systems training

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    07.26.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessica Mun 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron and Republic of Korea Air Force engineers pose for a group photo during the first-ever joint aircraft arresting system interoperability training at Osan Air Base, ROK, July 27, 2026. This critical safety initiative will help modernize combined airfield runway environments, eliminating lethal obstructing hazards while preventing future mishaps and standardizing all ROKAF airfields across the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Mun)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 20:42
    Photo ID: 9841764
    VIRIN: 260727-F-DG879-1046
    Resolution: 5465x3636
    Size: 5.84 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, U.S., ROKAF engineers strengthen interoperability through joint aircraft arresting systems training, by SrA Jessica Mun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Barrier Maintenance
    51st Fighter Wing
    51st Civil Engineer Squadron
    US ROK Alliance

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