Col. John Moran, Louisville District commander, receives the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers flag from Brig. Gen. Dan Herlihy during a change of command ceremony, July 30, 2026 in Louisville, Kentucky.
As commander of the Louisville District, Col. Moran will provide strategic direction and command and control for the district’s more than $1 billion annual workload including civil, military, environmental and Interagency and International Services programs.
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 11:48
|Photo ID:
|9840219
|VIRIN:
|260730-A-PA223-1011
|Resolution:
|1280x1600
|Size:
|422.58 KB
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
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U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District welcomes Moran as new commander
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