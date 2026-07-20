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    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District welcomes Moran as new commander

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    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District welcomes Moran as new commander

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2026

    Photo by Charles Delano 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    Col. John Moran, Louisville District commander, receives the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers flag from Brig. Gen. Dan Herlihy during a change of command ceremony, July 30, 2026 in Louisville, Kentucky.

    As commander of the Louisville District, Col. Moran will provide strategic direction and command and control for the district’s more than $1 billion annual workload including civil, military, environmental and Interagency and International Services programs.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 11:48
    Photo ID: 9840219
    VIRIN: 260730-A-PA223-1011
    Resolution: 1280x1600
    Size: 422.58 KB
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District welcomes Moran as new commander, by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Louisville District
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