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    Col. Croson Coins Airman supporting National Scout Jamboree

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    Col. Croson Coins Airman supporting National Scout Jamboree

    WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2026

    Photo by Airman Colby Smith 

    167th Airlift Wing, West Virginia Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Croson, the 130th Airlift Wing Missions Support Group Commander, presents Staff Sgt. Myles Coffman with a commander’s coin during his visit with Guardsmen as they support the 2026 National Scout Jamboree, held at the Summit Bechtel National Scout Reserve in Glen Jean, West Virginia, July 21, 2026. The National Scout Jamboree is held every four years in the hills of southern West Virginia adjacent to the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve. The event, whose 2026 theme is “Elevate,” will see more than 10,000 Scouts, leaders, staff and volunteers from across the United States along with support for members of the West Virginia Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Colby Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 08:33
    Photo ID: 9839736
    VIRIN: 260729-Z-CS349-2734
    Resolution: 3684x2451
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: WEST VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Col. Croson Coins Airman supporting National Scout Jamboree, by Amn Colby Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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