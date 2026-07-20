Air Force Installation Contracting Center Group Photo

Members of the Air Force Installation Contracting Center - Operating Location Europe located at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, pose for a group photo, July 28, 2026. AFICC/KU is responsible for contracting units and contracting professionals within U.S. Air Forces Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jason Jones Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 05:34
|Photo ID:
|9839624
|VIRIN:
|260728-F-GH688-1018
|Resolution:
|5390x3586
|Size:
|4.84 MB
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|2
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