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    Air Force Installation Contracting Center Group Photo

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    Air Force Installation Contracting Center Group Photo

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.28.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jason Jones Jr. 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Members of the Air Force Installation Contracting Center - Operating Location Europe located at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, pose for a group photo, July 28, 2026. AFICC/KU is responsible for contracting units and contracting professionals within U.S. Air Forces Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jason Jones Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 05:34
    Photo ID: 9839624
    VIRIN: 260728-F-GH688-1018
    Resolution: 5390x3586
    Size: 4.84 MB
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, Air Force Installation Contracting Center Group Photo, by SrA Jason Jones Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Ramstein Air Base
    Kaiserslautern Military Community
    group photo

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