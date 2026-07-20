Air Force Installation Contracting Center Group Photo

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Members of the Air Force Installation Contracting Center - Operating Location Europe located at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, pose for a group photo, July 28, 2026. AFICC/KU is responsible for contracting units and contracting professionals within U.S. Air Forces Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jason Jones Jr.)