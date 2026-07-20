(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Army Supply Specialist brings logistic support to highly specialized medical activity

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Army Supply Specialist brings logistic support to highly specialized medical activity

    ITALY

    07.15.2026

    Photo by Michelle Thum 

    Public Health Command Europe

    VICENZA, Italy — When Cpl. Kaden Morrow enlisted in the Army five years ago, he had one goal in mind: to see the world. Today, that goal has taken him more than 4,000 miles from his hometown in Georgia to northern Italy, where he serves as the Unit Supply Specialist for Veterinary Readiness Activity, Italy.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 03:45
    Photo ID: 9839540
    VIRIN: 260716-A-FU201-5401
    Resolution: 4496x3000
    Size: 3.11 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Supply Specialist brings logistic support to highly specialized medical activity, by Michelle Thum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army Supply Specialist brings logistic support to highly specialized medical activity

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery