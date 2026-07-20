VICENZA, Italy — When Cpl. Kaden Morrow enlisted in the Army five years ago, he had one goal in mind: to see the world. Today, that goal has taken him more than 4,000 miles from his hometown in Georgia to northern Italy, where he serves as the Unit Supply Specialist for Veterinary Readiness Activity, Italy.
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 03:45
|Photo ID:
|9839540
|VIRIN:
|260716-A-FU201-5401
|Resolution:
|4496x3000
|Size:
|3.11 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
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Army Supply Specialist brings logistic support to highly specialized medical activity
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