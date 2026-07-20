Army Supply Specialist brings logistic support to highly specialized medical activity

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VICENZA, Italy — When Cpl. Kaden Morrow enlisted in the Army five years ago, he had one goal in mind: to see the world. Today, that goal has taken him more than 4,000 miles from his hometown in Georgia to northern Italy, where he serves as the Unit Supply Specialist for Veterinary Readiness Activity, Italy.