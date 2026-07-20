Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, meets with Vice Adm. Marc Miguez, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

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U.S. Navy Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet (PACFLT), left, and U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Marc Miguez, commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet (C3F), pose for a photo in front of the historic Nimitz desk prior to a meeting at the PACFLT headquarters on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 29, 2026. U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Miguez recently assumed command of C3F from U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Richard Meyer during a change of command ceremony held at the C3F headquarters in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Sypert)