Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, meets with Vice Adm. Marc Miguez, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

U.S. Navy Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet (PACFLT), left, and U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Marc Miguez, commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet (C3F), pose for a photo in front of the historic Nimitz desk prior to a meeting at the PACFLT headquarters on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 29, 2026. U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Miguez recently assumed command of C3F from U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Richard Meyer during a change of command ceremony held at the C3F headquarters in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Sypert)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 03:12
|Photo ID:
|9839526
|VIRIN:
|260729-N-TT369-1002
|Resolution:
|6147x4391
|Size:
|2.63 MB
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
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