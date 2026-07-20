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    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, meets with Vice Adm. Marc Miguez, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

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    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, meets with Vice Adm. Marc Miguez, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Sypert 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    U.S. Navy Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet (PACFLT), left, and U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Marc Miguez, commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet (C3F), pose for a photo in front of the historic Nimitz desk prior to a meeting at the PACFLT headquarters on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 29, 2026. U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Miguez recently assumed command of C3F from U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Richard Meyer during a change of command ceremony held at the C3F headquarters in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Sypert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 03:12
    Photo ID: 9839526
    VIRIN: 260729-N-TT369-1002
    Resolution: 6147x4391
    Size: 2.63 MB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, meets with Vice Adm. Marc Miguez, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, by PO2 Christopher Sypert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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