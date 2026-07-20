USARPAC commanding general visits 94th AAMDC headquarters

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The 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command command team welcomes Gen. Ronald Clark, commanding general of U.S. Army Pacific, to the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command headquarters at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 29, 2026. During his visit, Clark met with Soldiers, recognized outstanding performers for their contributions to the command's mission and discussed the importance of readiness, leadership and the Army's role in maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Leonard Peralta)