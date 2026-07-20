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    USARPAC commanding general visits 94th AAMDC headquarters

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    USARPAC commanding general visits 94th AAMDC headquarters

    UNITED STATES

    07.29.2026

    Photo by Capt. Leonard Peralta 

    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    The 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command command team welcomes Gen. Ronald Clark, commanding general of U.S. Army Pacific, to the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command headquarters at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 29, 2026. During his visit, Clark met with Soldiers, recognized outstanding performers for their contributions to the command's mission and discussed the importance of readiness, leadership and the Army's role in maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Leonard Peralta)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 01:28
    Photo ID: 9839495
    VIRIN: 260729-A-KO568-1629
    Resolution: 4062x2703
    Size: 3.19 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USARPAC commanding general visits 94th AAMDC headquarters, by CPT Leonard Peralta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USARPAC
    readiness
    Soldier recognition
    94th AAMDC
    Hawaii
    leadership

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