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    Royal Australian Navy maritime logistics officers strengthen coordination during RIMPAC 2026

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    Royal Australian Navy maritime logistics officers strengthen coordination during RIMPAC 2026

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gracie Lizada 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    Royal Australian Navy Lt. Scott Smith (left) and Lt. Ayden O’Hara (right), both maritime logistics officers assigned to Combined Task Force 173, discuss operations during Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 22, 2026. Thirty nations, 30 ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 190 aircraft and more than 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Third Class Gracie Lizada).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 21:46
    Photo ID: 9839249
    VIRIN: 260722-N-GL041-1006
    Resolution: 4892x3261
    Size: 4.82 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Royal Australian Navy maritime logistics officers strengthen coordination during RIMPAC 2026, by PO3 Gracie Lizada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    partners
    Third Fleet
    Integrated
    Prepared
    RIMPAC 26
    Exercise Rim of the Pacific 26

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