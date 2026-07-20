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    1AD feeding platform calendar

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    1AD feeding platform calendar

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2026

    Photo by Capt. Lauryn Oglesby 

    1st Armored Division

    The graphic detailing the operational hours for the 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss dining facilities for August 2026. The schedule provides information on breakfast, lunch, dinner, brunch, and supper times for the1AD feeding platforms.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 19:39
    Photo ID: 9839119
    VIRIN: 260729-A-FN107-8646
    Resolution: 1500x2667
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1AD feeding platform calendar, by CPT Lauryn Oglesby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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