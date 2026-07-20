Army data researchers reshape Soldier-AI collaboration to strengthen, accelerate battlefield planning

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At PC-C6, ARL is experimenting to provide Army warfighters and leaders the ability share and engage in real-time decision-making planning using AI-supported COA-GPT software. U.S. Army illustration by Evan Jensen with AI elements. Google (2026). Gemini (1.5 Pro) [image generator]. Gemini Enterprise (genai.mil).