At PC-C6, ARL is experimenting to provide Army warfighters and leaders the ability share and engage in real-time decision-making planning using AI-supported COA-GPT software. U.S. Army illustration by Evan Jensen with AI elements. Google (2026). Gemini (1.5 Pro) [image generator]. Gemini Enterprise (genai.mil).
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2026 12:07
|Photo ID:
|9838239
|VIRIN:
|260724-D-A1908-4310
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|4068x3502
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Army data researchers reshape Soldier-AI collaboration to strengthen, accelerate battlefield planning
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