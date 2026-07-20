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    Army data researchers reshape Soldier-AI collaboration to strengthen, accelerate battlefield planning

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    Army data researchers reshape Soldier-AI collaboration to strengthen, accelerate battlefield planning

    UNITED STATES

    07.24.2026

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    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command - Army Research Laboratory

    At PC-C6, ARL is experimenting to provide Army warfighters and leaders the ability share and engage in real-time decision-making planning using AI-supported COA-GPT software. U.S. Army illustration by Evan Jensen with AI elements. Google (2026). Gemini (1.5 Pro) [image generator]. Gemini Enterprise (genai.mil).

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    Date Taken: 07.24.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 12:07
    Photo ID: 9838239
    VIRIN: 260724-D-A1908-4310
    Resolution: 4068x3502
    Size: 2.76 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

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