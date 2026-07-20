U.S. Army Soldiers Conduct Operations in the Middle East

U.S. Army air defense artillerymen work with a Patriot missile system in the Middle East. The Patriot is the Army’s primary terminal-phase anti-ballistic missile system. (U.S. Army photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2026 11:05
|Photo ID:
|9833489
|VIRIN:
|260727-D-A0839-3132
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|5.24 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
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