Sustaining our warfighting advantage requires a dedicated team of experts committed to Fleet readiness. Among these experts is Colton Crist, an electronics engineering lead and on-site installation coordinator for shipboard navigational sensor equipment at Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport.
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2026 10:48
|Photo ID:
|9833439
|VIRIN:
|260727-N-VX206-1001
|Resolution:
|1080x1080
|Size:
|284.92 KB
|Location:
|KEYPORT, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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NUWC Division, Keyport Employee Spotlight: Colton Crist
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