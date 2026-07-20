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    Public Affairs Group Photo

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    Public Affairs Group Photo

    KOTA BELUD, SABAH, MALAYSIA

    07.21.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Danielle Rayon 

    204th Public Affairs Detachment

    From left to right: U.S. Army Spc. Jean Williance, Sgt. Tyler Brahic, Spc. Wesley Richardson, Sfc. John Carkeet, Maj. Phillp Chapman, Staff Sgt. Leia Tascarini, Sgt. Danielle Rayon, Sgt. Bushey, and Staff Sgt. Pascual Josen, in pose for a group photo during Exercise Keris Strike 26 near Kota Belud, Malaysia, July 21, 2026. The team comprised Guam Army National Guard, Oklahoma Army National Guard and the 204th Public Affairs Detachment (U.S. Army Reserve). Public Affairs support during Keris Strike 26 enable media coverage and help showcase the U.S. Army’s commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific through videography, photography, written articles and social media. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Danielle Rayon, Oklahoma Army National Guard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.23.2026 03:38
    Photo ID: 9826481
    VIRIN: 260721-Z-IN656-1005
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 14.15 MB
    Location: KOTA BELUD, SABAH, MY
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Public Affairs Group Photo, by SGT Danielle Rayon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Guam National Guard
    Oklahoma National Guard
    204th Public Affairs Detachment
    #kerisstrike26
    Keris Strike 26

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