Public Affairs Group Photo

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From left to right: U.S. Army Spc. Jean Williance, Sgt. Tyler Brahic, Spc. Wesley Richardson, Sfc. John Carkeet, Maj. Phillp Chapman, Staff Sgt. Leia Tascarini, Sgt. Danielle Rayon, Sgt. Bushey, and Staff Sgt. Pascual Josen, in pose for a group photo during Exercise Keris Strike 26 near Kota Belud, Malaysia, July 21, 2026. The team comprised Guam Army National Guard, Oklahoma Army National Guard and the 204th Public Affairs Detachment (U.S. Army Reserve). Public Affairs support during Keris Strike 26 enable media coverage and help showcase the U.S. Army’s commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific through videography, photography, written articles and social media. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Danielle Rayon, Oklahoma Army National Guard)